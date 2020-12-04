Kingsport City Schools switch almost all students to hybrid learning, Sevier Middle fully virtual

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost all Kingsport City Schools students will be going to school on a hybrid model through December 18.

According to the KCS 2020-21 COVID-19 Data Dashboard, the operating status for the weeks of December 7-18 will be hybrid for all students PreK-12.

The exception is Sevier Middle School, which will virtual through December 11.

Students in 6th grade and above had already been operating on a hybrid schedule, but as of December 7, the youngest students will no longer receive all in-person instruction.

You can see the exact hybrid schedule by clicking here.

The dashboard says that as of Thursday, December 3 a total of 68 KCS students and/or staff had been confirmed as active cases. You can see the exact breakdown of cases by school by clicking the link above.