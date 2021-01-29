Kingsport City Schools moving to in-person learning Feb. 8

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — All Kingsport City Schools “face-to-face” students will return to five-days a week of in-person learning beginning Monday, Feb. 8.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said the use of district-wide virtual learning days will be on a minimal basis moving forward, but COVID-19 may still result in individual classes being canceled, certain grade levels staying home, or specific schools being closed.

Moorhouse explained the decision to return to in-person learning in a video posted on the school system’s website and Facebook page.

