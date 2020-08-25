Kingsport City Schools launch COVID-19 dashboard to show operating status, cases among staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools has launched a new tool for families to track the status of the district during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KCS COVID-19 Data Dashboard can be found on the school district’s website by clicking here.

The dashboard features an updated graph of confirmed cases among KCS students and staff members.

The cases included on the graph are all confirmed by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

KCS has broken the cases up by schools in the graph.

As of Monday, KCS reported three active cases among students and staff at Roosevelt Elementary and one case at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

The dashboard also shows the current operating status for Kingsport City Schools by grade level.

A weekly operating schedule is included so students on a hybrid schedule can see when they are supposed to be receiving in-person or virtual instruction.

At the bottom of the graph is an indicator of the current level of community spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, the current level of community spread was marked as “HIGH.”