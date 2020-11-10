Kingsport City Schools kick off Scholastic Online Book Fair for elementary schools

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Scholastic Book Fair is a staple in elementary schools. The coronavirus pandemic has forced Kingsport City Schools to take a different approach to this year’s book fair.

According to KCS, the Elementary Scholastic Online Book Fair began on November 9 and will continue through November 22.

All purchases made during the book fair benefit the individual schools that students belong to.

KCS said in a post there are more than 6,000 items available during the book fair.

All orders made during the book fair will be shipped directly to the students’ homes.

Free shipping on orders is available on book-only orders that are $25 or more.

Each KCS elementary school has their own website you can order from.

To view links to each KCS elementary school’s website, click here.