KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, July 28 to consider revising the starting date for the upcoming school year.

According to the district’s website, the special called meeting will be held at 6 p.m.

KCS currently plans to begin the 2020-2021 school year on August 3.

KCS previously announced that about a quarter of the district’s students had enrolled in the remote learning option.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.