Kingsport BOE approves starting school year with virtual instruction

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Education voted Monday night to continue with its original school reopening plan.

The decision was made in a 3-2 vote.

The board considered three options: stay with the original plan, use a staggered phase-in approach, or reopen schools 100 percent in-person on Monday.

This means students will begin the school year with virtual instruction on Monday, Aug. 10.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Moorhouse said more information about when and where computer devices can be picked up will be released “immediately.”

The board has voted 3-2 to accept option one @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) August 4, 2020

