Kingsport BOE to meet Monday to address how schools will reopen

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After deciding earlier this week to delay the start of the school year, Kingsport school leaders will meet again next week to address how schools will reopen.

The Kingsport Board of Education will hold a called meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

“The purpose of the called meeting is to consider approval of the ‘Kingsport City Schools Operations Manual – Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year’ and consideration of approval to purchase student computers,” Kingsport City Schools said in a news release Friday.

On Tuesday, the BOE voted to delay the start of the school year, moving the date from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10. However, board members did not make a decision on whether schools would reopen with in-person or remote instruction.

Next Monday’s meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public will able to listen to the meeting on the Kingsport City Schools website and on the school district’s Facebook page.