Kingsport BOE: First day of school now Aug. 10, undecided if it will be in-person or online

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Education decided to push back the start of the school year from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.

However, board members postponed making a decision on whether school will start back with students in classrooms or if classes will be held virtually.

The school board heard from Sullivan County Health Department officials before unanimously deciding to push back the start date.

Ten people called in to the meeting during the public comment section, most of whom encouraged the board to delay the start of the school year.

The BOE is expected to have another called meeting to address how schools will reopen.