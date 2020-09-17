LIVE NOW /
Kingsport 6th–12th graders to return to in-person learning Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools students who have not already returned to in-person learning will do so next week.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True announced Thursday that students in grades 6–12 will go back to school Monday, Sept. 21.

This does not apply to students who are enrolled in the remote learning pathway.

Students in grades PreK–5 have already returned to in-person learning. Students in grades 6–12 have been on a hybrid schedule.

True said KCS updated its operational status to “yellow” after its weekly meeting with health department officials.

