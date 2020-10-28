Kindergarten classes at Happy Valley Elementary return to virtual learning through Nov. 6

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Happy Valley Elementary School will be sending some of its youngest students back home for virtual learning.

According to a post from the school, all Kindergarten classes will be returning to virtual learning through Friday, November 6.

The post says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 exposure in one area of campus.

The school said in the post that students who are not exhibiting symptoms may return on November 9. Siblings of Kindergarten students who are asymptomatic may also continue in-person learning.

Only Kindergarten classes at Happy Valley Elementary are affected by this.

Family members are instructed to contact staff through the DoJo app for further explanations regarding instruction.