Keeping Schools Safe: Johnson City Schools carefully crafting classroom design for safe learning

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Starting Monday, Johnson City Schools will start in-person learning.

Students have been working remotely since Monday, August 10.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun visited Woodland Elementary School to see how school officials are working to transition students to the “new normal” in light of COVID-19.

As new CDC guidelines are released weekly, school officials at Woodland Elementary School have been diligently working all summer to carefully craft a classroom design that brings a safe, yet warm learning environment for their students.

“We’re just thrilled to have the children come back and we want to do everything we can to make it a safe learning environment for the children and we want to children to feel welcomed and we want the children to have a very good learning experience,” Woodland Elementary School first grade teacher, Laura Rainwater said.

Rainwater’s classroom has been structured to have the least amount of physical contact among students.

“We have dividers on the tables. Instead of 4 or 5 children sitting at a desk, there will be just two. Children will not be sharing supplies this year. Usually, we like to talk about sharing in first grade,” Rainwater said.

Rainwater has also changed her teaching style for her classroom of 17 students, this year.

Rainwater said, “It’s going to be more staying at your table. If the children do come in small groups, we’re going to try to social distance instead of having a group of six or seven students, I might have a group of two or three.”

Dr. Greg Wallace is the Johnson City Schools Supervisor of School Safety. He said the fall will be different from last spring.

“The fall semester is going to very different because we’re providing a much more rigorous academic opportunity for students and it’s just a much more balanced program,” Dr. Wallace said. “We feel like we’ve really had a great program with our remote program, but there’s nothing like having those students face-to-face.”

Masks will also be required to be worn at all times, in the building.

“Teachers are working to create schedules where mask breaks are very structured throughout the school day,” Woodland Elementary School principal, Dr. Karen Reach said.

This will be done during recess times.

Doctor Reach said, “They’ll be able to pull those masks down and physically distance as they enjoy their playtime. I think many teachers are planning to have lots of outdoor reading times so that students can distance with 6 feet between them and enjoy their reading selections each day.”

She advises parents to send their kids to school with water bottles as well for the students to stay hydrated because they will be at their desks often.

School principal Dr. Reach added that the school has also implemented ways to eliminate additional traffic in the hallways.

“When students are traveling to related arts, such as music and art and P.E., they will actually exit their classrooms from their interior doors. Every teacher has an interior exit door,” she said.

Also, lunch times will have only three different classes at a time.

Doctor Reach said, “Instead of having 12 students at a cafeteria table, we will only have four students per table and those students will be separated.”

Starting Monday, grades K through 6 will be 100% in-person. Grades 7th through 12th grade will follow the A and B Day structure.

More re-opening information for Johnson City Schools can be found here.