KCS: Individual connected to Dobyns-Bennett football team tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An individual connected to the Dobyns-Bennett High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, Kingsport City Schools confirmed Thursday.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the school system and Sullivan County Health Department are working on contact tracing.

Individuals deemed to have come in contact with the person and are potentially at risk will have to quarantine for 14 days and will not be allowed to attend school or football team activities, True said.

Dobyns-Bennett Athletic Director Frankie Debusk said there has been no discussion of cancelling D-B’s home game against Daniel Boone this Friday.

Debusk said all identified contacts have quarantined.