KCS: Dobyns-Bennett student-athlete, 2 staff members at Washington Elementary test positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport City Schools says two staff members at an elementary school and another student-athlete at Dobyns-Bennett High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Assistant Superintendent Andy True, the two staff members work at Washington Elementary School.

The student-athlete at Dobyns-Bennett who tested positive is a member of the wrestling program, True said.

“Per our established protocols, contact tracing has begun with the involvement of the KCS Supervisor of Nursing and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department,” True said Wednesday night. “Our maintenance and custodial department has also been notified and has initiated additional cleaning protocols as outlined in the KCS Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year – Operations Manual. Communication to families at the school level has occurred by the building principals.”

This comes after the school system reported over the weekend that a staff member at Andrew Jackson Elementary and a basketball player at Dobyns-Bennett had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The school system began the school year with virtual instruction on Monday.