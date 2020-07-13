July 13: Local Tenn. school districts in ‘yellow’ zone for reopening based on state data

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Most school districts have entered the “yellow” phase of reopening as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our region.

All of the school systems in this list go by a framework that hinges on the spread of the virus. Each plan details three “zones” under which schools will operate this fall, and each zone is determined by the 14-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Bristol, Tennessee Schools – Yellow

Sullivan County Schools – Yellow

Kingsport City Schools – Yellow

Based on calculations by News Channel 11 staff, Bristol Tennessee Schools are currently in the “yellow” zone of school reopening, as case counts in Sullivan County continue to rise.

As of calculations on July 13, Sullivan County is reporting a 14-day average of 7.26 new cases per 100,000 residents. That puts Sullivan County Schools, Bristol, Tennessee Schools and Kingsport City Schools in the “yellow” zone for reopening.

At 11 new cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, systems will enter the “red” zone, which could mean a transition to remote learning.

Click here to read the framework plan for these three school systems.

Johnson City Schools – Yellow

Johnson City Schools are currently in the “yellow” zone for reopening, which could mean changes to how classes are conducted to include adequate social distancing.

In Washington County, there were about 8.17 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last two weeks.

Click here to read the framework plan for Johnson City Schools.

Greeneville City Schools – Yellow

Greeneville City Schools are currently in the “yellow” zone for reopening.

In Greene County, there were about 7.86 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the past two weeks.

Click here to read the framework plan for Greeneville City Schools.

Note: Plans for Greene County, Carter County, Elizabethton, Johnson County and Unicoi County schools were either not readily available or did not include measurable thresholds for reopening schools. This article may be updated to include these districts in the future.