Johnson County Schools to start school year with virtual classes

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools will start the school year with full virtual classes.

The school system announced Wednesday that students will participate in remote learning Aug. 17–28. The school board will then reassess the county’s COVID-19 situation.

This comes after the school system, like many others in our area, decided to push back the start of the school year to Aug. 17.

Johnson County Schools said the following measures will be implemented during the virtual learning period:

—Staff members will be on-site and teachers will be delivering instruction over virtual

platforms with posted office hours.

—Students will not be on site. They will be actively engaged five days per week and will

be held accountable for their learning.

—Students will receive grades based on daily class assignments, projects and exams.

— Nutritional services will be provided for students who have completed the required

information through the school nutrition department. (This form will be made available to

our parents within the next day or so)

—Bus routes will deliver meals to students who have completed the required

information.

—Meal pick-up will be available at Mountain City Elementary daily between 11:00-

12:00.

—Johnson County Schools have a limited number of mobile technology devices that can be

used by students who do not have access to technology at their home. These devices will

be given at the school level on a first come basis, one device per family.

—Johnson County Schools has extended our wireless access to school and central office

parking lots for students who cannot receive internet access at their home. Additional

measures will be considered on a case by case basis for students unable to access

adequate internet for virtual learning.

—Student email addresses have been issued for all students in PreK-12 and will be the

primary means of communication.

—Employees can bring their school age children to remain in their classrooms/offices

—Per Governor Lee’s Executive Order 55, Activities are allowed per the TSSAA COVID19 Sports Regulations, and the Northeast Tennessee School Systems Athletics Activity

Return to Action Plan guidance.

Johnson County Schools said athletics and before/after childcare will be addressed during the school board’s scheduled Aug. 13 meeting.