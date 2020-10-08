Johnson County Schools to resume in-person learning Oct. 12

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools announced Thursday that it will resume in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.
This comes after the school system decided to close for this week due to COVID-19 and staffing issues.
Virtual learning options will still be available, according to the school system.
Students will not be allowed to enter school buildings prior to 7:45 a.m. and, along with staff members, will be required to wear face masks.
All school buildings will open at 7:45 a.m. to students. Students will not be allowed to enter the building until after this time. Students will report directly to their first period class.
Nutritional services will be provided for students who have completed the required information through the school nutrition department.
Meal pick-up will be available at every elementary school daily between 11:00-12:00.
All Staff members are required to wear a mask.
All Students are required to wear a mask.
Before and after school childcare at the elementary level every day, except for two-hour delays, early dismissals and snow days.
Extended learning programs will be available for students every day.Johnson County Schools