Johnson County Schools to resume in-person learning Oct. 12

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools announced Thursday that it will resume in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

This comes after the school system decided to close for this week due to COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Virtual learning options will still be available, according to the school system.

Students will not be allowed to enter school buildings prior to 7:45 a.m. and, along with staff members, will be required to wear face masks.