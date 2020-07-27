Johnson County Schools to push back start date to August 7, preparing for in-person and online classes

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In an update Monday, officials with Johnson County Schools said they will be pushing back the first day of school from August 4 to August 7.

According to the updated schedule, August 7 will be a half-day and the first full day of school will be on August 10.

August 4 and August 5 will now be teacher workdays.

A release from the school district said in part, “This is to ensure our teachers are properly trained in the virtual curriculum that our students will be utilizing. Our goal is to be able to provide our students, both in-person and virtually, the tools needed to access the on-line curriculum.”

School officials said they will be gathering information from students in the first day of school in the event that learning would have to transition to completely virtual.