Johnson County Schools to have full virtual schedule Thanksgiving week

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Schools students will be on a full virtual schedule Thanksgiving week.

According to a release, students will be virtual Monday, November 23, through Wednesday, November 25.

JCS plans for students to return to in-person learning on Monday, November 30.

According to Johnson City Schools, facilities will undergo a deep clean that week.

“This decision is not due to an increase of positive cases among our students, but rather a number of staff members currently quarantining awaiting COVID test results. During this time, before and after school child care will not be available.”

Meals will be delivered by bus routes on Monday and Tuesday to any child under 18.

According to the release, all students will receive their assignments before leaving school Friday.

“Because of the Thanksgiving break many students, especially those in K-6, can expect to complete paper assignments and review during these three instructional days. Midterms will now go home on November 30th.”