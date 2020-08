MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools will continue full virtual learning for at least the next two weeks.

In a special called session Tuesday evening, the Johnson County Board of Education decided to continue virtual learning through Sept. 14.

The board will reassess the situation during its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 10.

Parents in need of assistance from teachers or administrators are asked to call the central office at 423–727–2640 or their child’s school.