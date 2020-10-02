Johnson County Schools to be closed Oct. 5-9 ‘due to COVID and difficulty covering staff members’ out

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Schools announced on Friday, October 2 that schools will be closed the week of October 5-9 due to COVID-19 and staffing issues.

According to a release from Johnson County Schools, the week closure is due in part to difficulty covering staff members that are currently out.

“Johnson County Schools will be closed Monday October 5th – Friday October 9th due to COVID and difficulty covering staff members that are currently out,” according to the release.

The release says a deep cleaning at all schools will be conducted during the closure.

“This is very similar to when we have to close based on the Flu,” the release reads.

Lunches will not be served nor will Kid’s Country or Kid’s Carrol be hosted.

The release urges students to complete any work they are missing and to get caught up.

Students and staff who test positive during the closure are asked to report to Wendy Henly at 423-727-2181 so contact tracing can be conducted.

“We feel this is necessary to avoid a prolong shut down and to keep from going to a total virtual learning platform in the future,” according to the release.