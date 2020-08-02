Johnson County schools push back start date to August 17

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools announced a delay in the upcoming semester due to recent spikes in novel coronavirus cases.

The school system announced Sunday afternoon that the beginning of the year will now launch on Monday, August 17.

According to the press release, there will be a board meeting on August 5 at 5 p.m. to discuss further back-to-school plans.

Teacher workdays that were scheduled for August 4 and August 5 have been rescheduled for August 13 and August 14.

A new date for substitute training will be determined later this week.