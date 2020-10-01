Johnson County Schools launch new app with COVID-19 dashboard

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Schools has released a new mobile app for students, parents and staff to use that will allow them to keep up-to-date on important school information.

According to a release from the school system, the app features a COVID dashboard, as well as a portion dedicated to COVID-19 guidelines.

The app also includes sections for district news, events, a staff directory, lunch menus and a school calendar.

App users can pick and choose which notifications they receive within the app.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.