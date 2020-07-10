Johnson County Schools announce reopening plans for upcoming school year

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Reopening plans for the upcoming school year have been announced by Johnson County Schools.

According to Johnson County Schools, the upcoming school year will start on August 4, with either in-person or virtual instruction.

The back to school plan details two phases: Full Reopen and Forced Closure: All Virtual.

Below is a brief overview of both phases, and you can see the entire reopening plan by clicking here.

In Full Reopen, all students and staff members will be present on-campus, but a full-time, virtual learning option will be available for individuals in certain circumstances.

Full Reopen requires the area health department report a flat or declining trend of COVID-19 infections in the county.

During this phase, a daily list of screening questions will be sent to parents so they can check their children before sending them to school.

Masks are required to be worn by staff only when they are working in close proximity with students.

Students will not be required to wear masks, but they can wear them by choice.

Bus routes will operate during this phase, and the buses will be sanitized daily.

Full Reopen also complies with state guidelines in regards to athletics and extracurricular activities.

In the Forced Closure phase, students and staff will not be on campus, and instruction will be done through virtual platforms.

Students will be expected to engage in classes five days a week.

The school district also provided instructions for reporting and dealing with people infected with COVID-19.

You can read the full back to school plan on the district’s website by clicking here.

