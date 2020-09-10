Johnson County schools to reopen for in-person classes Sept. 16

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools will return to in-person classes on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

All students and staff members will be required to wear masks.

School buildings will open at 7:45 a.m. and students will report directly to their homeroom or first period class.

Virtual learning options will remain available. Parents should contact their child’s school before Sept. 15 if they plan to continue virtual learning instead of in-person classes.

Click here to view the school system’s Returning to School Action Plan for more details.