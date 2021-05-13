Johnson County BOE ends mask requirement for students, staff

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders have eliminated the face mask requirement for students and staff members at Johnson County Schools.

The Johnson County Board of Education removed the requirement in a 3–1 vote (with one member absent) Thursday.

Students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks while on school property effective immediately, however, masks may still be worn at students’ and staff members’ discretion.

The school board also voted to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on parent volunteers.