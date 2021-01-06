Johnson City Schools to return to in-person, hybrid learning Jan. 11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools will return to in-person and hybrid learning on Jan. 11.

Students in grades PreK–4 will attend in-person five days a week while grades 5–12 will be on a hybrid schedule.

Indian Trail will be on a hybrid schedule the week of Jan 11–15 and return to in-person learning on Jan. 19. The school system says teachers will communicate Indian Trail’s hybrid model to families.

Liberty Bell and Science Hill students will remain on a hybrid schedule until spring break.