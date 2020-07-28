Johnson City Schools to open with 3 weeks of remote instruction for all students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools will start the 2020–21 school year with three weeks of full remote instruction for all students, the school system announced Tuesday.

The school year will begin for students on Aug. 10.

Johnson City Schools plans to begin in-person learning on Aug. 31.

“The situation will be re-evaluated before August 31 to determine the best path forward,” Johnson City Schools said in a news release. “The school district had already prepared full-time remote learning options for families who preferred their children not return to in-person learning on August 10.”

The school system says more information will be made available in the coming days.

