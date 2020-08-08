Johnson City Schools to launch online learning Monday

Keeping Schools Safe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students and parents lined the sidewalk of Liberty Bell Middle School on Friday night to receive a Chromebook for students as they begin the upcoming semester online.

For the first three weeks, students will open up a laptop to complete assignments rather than opening classroom doors. 7th and 8th-graders at Liberty Bell were provided the resources they need to ensure students could adjust to learning from home.

Students were separated by group to pick up a Chromebook on either Thursday or Friday at scheduled times to promote social distancing, and masks were available for anyone without one.

For more information, visit the Johnson City Schools website.

