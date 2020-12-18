Johnson City Schools to start 2021 with virtual learning week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools will operate on a remote learning schedule after the holiday break, according to the school system.

According to a release, all schools will start the second half of the school year online on January 5.

Superintendent Steven Barnett told News Channel 11 that at this time, JCS plans to only be remote during the week of January 5.

“Remote at this point is for the first week so we can evaluate, so we can evaluate, and then we can’t make that decision a month out,” Barnett said. “We need to look and see what the COVID cases are gonna be like in our community and particularly in our school community. And we’re gonna monitor that during the break, but also monitor it during that remote week.”

Barnett said the school system is hopeful to return to either a hybrid or in-person schedule after the week of January 5. However, the remote schedule could be extended if cases among students and families and spread within the community warrant doing so.

JCS says families and students will be receiving more information regarding the virtual transition next week. Included in that information will be class schedules and course start dates.

Barnett says the goal is for students and staff alike to be able to safely re-enter schools following the holidays and the potential for the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Students and family members of students who test positive over the break are asked to email jcscovid@jcschools.org with information.

Barnett told News Channel 11 that the email was set up as a courtesy to both families and JCS nursing staff and should make reporting cases simpler over the break.

If there are any schedule changes, JCS says they will immediately notify families.

