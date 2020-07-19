Johnson City Schools remote learning application opens Monday, ends Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Schools system released its remote learning plan last week. Starting Monday, parents will be able to apply for the remote learning program for the school year starting in the Fall.

Johnson City Schools will offer two learning options during the 2020-2021 school year: in-person learning or remote learning.

The application will be made available on the school system’s website, HERE.

Before making a decision, the school system asks that parents and guardians review the following, first: