Johnson City Schools release remote learning plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools released its plan for remote learning on Monday via a video on its YouTube channel.

The nearly 18-minute long video lays out expectations for students who participate in online learning.

Families will be required to choose a nine-week or 18-week learning option for Kindergarten through 6th grade. Only an 18-week option is available for grades 7 through 12.

“If students choose to return to the traditional classroom option, they may do so after the selected time period has elapsed.”

Students will be required to attend classes daily, “as identified in the weekly schedule.” They will also be required complete all activities and work assigned and stay in contact with teachers by email or through the Canvas program.

Parents are asked to set up a schedule for their family and provide a work space with limited distractions.

According to the presentation, kindergarten remote learners “must spend up to 20 hours per week engaged in remote learning.” Students from 1st through 12th grades must spend up to 32.5 hours weekly participating in remote learning.

You can see more information about expectations in the slideshow below.

According to Johnson City School leaders, students are also able to participate in athletics and other extracurricular activities.

“All students selecting the remote learning option may participate in athletics and extracurricular activities for which they are eligible. When participating on campus, all students will be required to comply with school safety protocols.”

School leaders noted that remote learners are “still part of the Johnson City Schools family.” Counselors will be available to connect with students. Additional mental health services will also be available for families through Frontier Health. Families just need to contact their home school.

You can view the full video below.