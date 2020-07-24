JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools received more than 2,400 applications for remote learning for kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a message sent to parents Friday.

The school system has around 8,000 students, meaning that about 30 percent of students will be enrolled in remote learning this fall, assuming there were no duplications in the applications filed.

The school system said schools will send more information about remote learning, including schedules for picking-up instructional materials, to parents during the week of Aug. 3.

The Johnson City Board of Education voted earlier this week to move the school reopening date from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.