Johnson City Schools plans to announce return-to-school details soon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Schools will soon release more details on allowing students to return to school.

In an update posted Friday, Superintendent Steve Barnett said the school system will “announce specific return plans for those students whose families selected the in-person learning option” in the coming days.

Dear Johnson City Families, I am writing to provide an update regarding our plan for in-person learning in Johnson City Schools. During our first week of full-remote instruction, we all experienced challenges, both with scheduling and technology, but we have been so impressed with how our families and school staff persevered to end the week in a strong fashion. We are looking forward to building on what we have learned while preparing for the return of students to our schools for in-person instruction. Our school district is excited and continues to prepare our facilities to welcome students back safely, efficiently, and with clear protocols. In the coming days, we will announce specific return plans for those students whose families selected the in-person learning option. Thank you for partnering with Johnson City Schools as we all continue to create successful learning experiences for all students. Thank you, Steve Barnett

Johnson City Schools Superintendent

Johnson City Schools began the school year Monday with all students participating in remote instruction.

