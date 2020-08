JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools students likely experienced some issues with their instruction Monday morning.

According to a tweet from JCS, the district experienced technology issues Monday morning as of 8:02 a.m.

We are experiencing technology issues this morning and we are working to fix them now. — JohnsonCitySchools (@jcityTNschools) August 17, 2020

As of 9:07 a.m., the issues had been fixed and JCS said in a tweet that students should be able to log into their systems.

We have fixed our technology issue and students should be able to log in. — JohnsonCitySchools (@jcityTNschools) August 17, 2020

Monday marks the start of the second week of online instruction for JCS amid the pandemic.