Johnson City parents organize meet-and-greet parade for teachers, students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parents and teachers got creative Wednesday afternoon in Johnson City as many students remain virtual due to the pandemic.

Parents organized an opportunity for teachers and students to meet just before the Christmas holiday.

With students being virtual, one teacher said it was nice to put a name with a face.

“Students have been able to participate in a different way online and really be engaged, but just to see that in-person connection and be able to make that connection with the students too,” said Rebecca Stephens, a 7th-grade teacher at Liberty Bell Middle. “I think it’s going to be so important, moving us forward in the third quarter, where we’re going to still be fully remote.”

Those teachers say they’re proud of how their students have done throughout virtual learning and that the parade was a great way to kick off the holidays.