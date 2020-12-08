Johnson City BOE meeting adjourned during heated public comment; board hears new quarantine policy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new CDC guidance for quarantine time is allowing schools to re-strategize and get students back in classrooms faster.

During Monday’s meeting, three new board members and the newly elected board chair immediately started their terms by dealing with issues related to COVID-19 on the agenda and off.

Early on in public comment, the meeting was adjourned due to a speaker refusing to wear a mask.

After a second person also spoke against wearing masks, the public comment was closed. The board moved into the agenda hearing various updates including the impact of the CDC’s new guidance. (Since this was an update from the CDC, the board did not have to vote on a new policy.)

“[The CDC] recognized symptoms are more statistically less likely to happen after day 10,” said the system’s Supervisor of School Safety and Mental Health, Dr. Greg Wallace. “If by day 10 if somebody is completely symptom-free then they can come back on their 11th day.”

Those who are within six feet of someone who tests positive for more than 15 minutes are “excluded” from school activities.

“It’s going to allow students to be back in the classroom sooner if they do not have symptoms and same for staff who are able to get back into the classroom,” said Superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett. “Some of the communication difficulties that we’ve dealt with are when those tests come back later and we’ve seen some quarantines that were a little bit late in the quarantine period.”

It’s important to know that the school system can only “exclude” from activities. They cannot place people into quarantine for being a close contact. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 7, 2020

While 14 days is still the ideal time for those who have been traced to quarantine, the new guidance also allows for a negative rapid test result to bring students and staff back as early as eight days into quarantine.

“If you’ve been completely symptom-free after five days you can take the test on the sixth day and then after day eight… you would be able to come back to school,” Dr. Wallace said.

However, Dr. Wallace warns that there have been some outlying situations.

“We did have one student that met the 10 day thresh hold, came back on the 11th day… developed symptoms, tested and did test positive so there are cases where that happens,” said Dr. Wallace.

But, if students and staff who have been contact traced want to take the full 14 days to quarantine- they can do so without being penalized or counted absent.