Johnson City BOE approves return-to-school plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education has approved allowing students to return to school, although some students will continue remote instruction along with in-person learning.

Under the plan approved Wednesday evening, students in grades 7–12 will go to school two days per week and participate in remote learning on the other three days. Students with last names A–K will go to school on Mondays and Thursdays while those with last names L–Z will go on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be remote learning only.

Students in grades PreK–6 will participate in in-person learning five days a week.

This will begin Monday, Aug. 31 for students who are enrolled in the in-person learning path.

Students will be required to wear masks in classrooms if they can’t be separated by six or more feet. Masks will also be required during transition times between classes.

Johnson City Schools has posted more information on its website.

