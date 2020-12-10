JCS: Indian Trail Intermediate, Liberty Bell Middle to start remote schedule Dec. 11 due to staffing issues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Johnson City Schools will be starting remote learning for all students on Friday, December 11.

According to a release from JCS, both Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell Middle will transition to a full remote schedule through Friday, December 18.

JCS says the switch is being made due to staffing issues.

The release says Indian Trail Educare will remain open.

Meal pickup will be available for all children 18 and under on weekdays from 9:20-10:05 a.m. at Science Hill, Cherokee Elementary and Mountain View Elementary.

Click here for the meal schedule.