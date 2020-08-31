JCPD to begin increased police visibility, school zone enforcement Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As in-person instruction resumes at Johnson City Schools on Monday, August 31, parents will notice more police officers near the schools.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers “will begin increased police visibility and school zone enforcement the morning of August 31.”

The release says that the increased visibility and enforcement will serve to remind citizens to use extreme caution in school zones.

“The Johnson City Police Department is asking drivers to be alert and allow our children to arrive to and from school safely.” said Major Brian Rice. “This has been an unprecedented school year for children and we anticipate more students arriving by car so safety and patience during back-to-school is required from all drivers on the road.”

JCPD also reminds drivers that under Tennessee State Law, drivers are required to bring their vehicles to a complete stop at a safe distance from stopped school buses traveling in the same direction.

Drivers head in the opposite direction must come to a complete stop unless there is a physical barrier splitting the road or pavement not intended for driving on.

While increased enforcement of school zone and bus stops will be visible during the back-to-school weeks JCPD wants to remind all drivers that these efforts will be permanently implemented as a way to protect children getting on and off school buses in Johnson City. Johnson City Police Department

Monday marks the first time in-person instruction has resumed at JCS since March.