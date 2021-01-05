‘It’s a financial struggle’: School athletic officials grapple with lack of funds amid pandemic

(WJHL) — Limited attendance leads to limited funds, and amid the pandemic when schools are unable to fill the bleachers at sporting events, athletic departments throughout the region continue to struggle with finances.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke with Dobynns-Bennett Athletic Director Frankie Debusk, who said the ongoing battle goes beyond the basketball court and affects the athletic department as an entirety.

“When you limit attendance, that means you limit your concessions because there’s not as many people there to buy,” Debusk said. “When you limit attendance, that means you limit the money you’re taking in at the gate to help your program then you still have expenses that you have to pay regardless of how many people are at the game.”

Hosting home games costs departments — from gatekeepers and security guards to concessions for a limited audience.

Across the region, Hampton High School Athletic Director Dewayne Humphrey revealed that hosting home basketball games for a single night racks up to around $950, but with attendance limitations, athletic departments scrap to break even.

“Our gate goes to general athletics,” Humphrey said. “So, that supports all athletics here at Hampton High School. Most of the time our winter athletics — our winter sports — support spring sports, and our fall sports support our winter sports.”

Through Jan. 19, only immediate household families of athletes are permitted to attend athletic events, and before that, the stands were at a third capacity.

Humphrey said this led to around a 90% cut in Hampton High’s basketball revenue for the season.

Amid these limitations and plummet in funds, game officials faced $35-pay cuts, according to TSSAA spokesperson Matthew Gillespie, who said this decrease helps give schools the ability to continue hosting these events.

“It does help alleviate the strain on the schools a little bit,” Gillespie said. “The officials are making a little less, but the positive is they’re still having three officials work each game.”

But one local referee brought up an additional issue to pay decrease — exposure to the novel coronavirus each event.

“I caught COVID this year at a gymnasium,” Jeff Francher said. “My wife caught COVID at a gymnasium. There’s been a lot of referees that have been out there refereeing that have become sick at a gym.

“Of course, we signed up for it. That’s, I guess, one of the hazards.”

For a complete list of TSSAA limitations, CLICK HERE.