Hawkins County Schools to revert to virtual schedule through January 8

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County Schools announced Tuesday that all schools will be reverting to virtual instruction on Wednesday, December 16.

Students will remain on a virtual schedule through Friday, December 18.

Hawkins County Schools also said in a post that students will remain on the remote schedule for the week of January 4-8.

The school district says the switch to remote is due to the increased cases of COVID-19 in the county and the impact of quarantining on the schools.

Free school meals for children of all ages will be available at each school site from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on December 16-17 and January 4-8. Any scheduled changes will be posted to each school’s website.

