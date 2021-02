ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools will shift to five days of in-person learning beginning next month.

The school system announced Tuesday that it will transition to “green phase,” which means all students except those approved for eLearning and virtual academy programs will return to school Monday through Friday beginning March 1.

The move comes after weeks of declining COVID-19 number in the region.

The school system says plans are subject to change if numbers go back up.