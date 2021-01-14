Hawkins County Schools to resume in-person learning on Jan. 25

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools will return to in-person learning for students not enrolled in eLearning or the Hawkins County Virtual Academy on Jan. 25.

In-person instruction will take place Monday through Thursday with Fridays reserved for half-day virtual and small, targeted in-class instruction.

The school system says parents should contact their student’s teacher about whether their child needs to attend targeted instruction on Fridays.

Hawkins County Schools plans to remain on this schedule through February unless local COVID-19 data dictates changes.

All students approved to eLearning or the virtual academy will continue online instruction with their assigned teachers.