HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools District announced Tuesday night that it will stay on virtual instructional delivery due to several staff members remaining quarantined.

This will remain through Dec. 1. The school system announced it will return to in-class instruction on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Free meals will be provided at SMS on virtual instruction days from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.