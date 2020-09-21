Hawkins County Schools to launch full-day schedule Monday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools will reopen for full days for all grades Monday through Thursday beginning on Sept. 21.
According to the school system’s website, 9th-12th have been attending full days on this schedule for the past week.
The website states that “school sites will adhere to the most up-to-date CDC guidelines” and lists the following:
- Masks are strongly recommended at all school sites
- Parents are asked to conduct daily temperature checks before school
- Students are encouraged to practice frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing