Hawkins County Schools to launch full-day schedule Monday

Keeping Schools Safe

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Schools will reopen for full days for all grades Monday through Thursday beginning on Sept. 21.

According to the school system’s website, 9th-12th have been attending full days on this schedule for the past week.

The website states that “school sites will adhere to the most up-to-date CDC guidelines” and lists the following:

  • Masks are strongly recommended at all school sites
  • Parents are asked to conduct daily temperature checks before school
  • Students are encouraged to practice frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss