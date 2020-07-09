Hawkins County Schools announces phased reopening plan for upcoming school year

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Phased reopening plans have been announced for Hawkins County Schools.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the operational plan is split up into three phases, detailed on the district’s website.

The operating phases are broken into Green, Yellow and Red levels.

In Green Level, schools will remain open and operate as normal with “general safety precautions in place.”

In Yellow Level, schools in the district will be force to alter their models into a hybrid of remote and in-person learning.

Half of the students would receive in-person education on Mondays and Tuesdays, every student would be remote on Wednesdays during deep cleaning, then the remaining half of students would attend classes in person on Thursdays and Fridays.

In Red Level, school campuses would close to students and education would be conducted completely by remote methods.

The different levels are all broken down in further detail, with classroom and screening guidance.

You can be read the full plan here.

HCS says they will work closely with the regional health department to monitor the landscape of COVID-19 in the area.

According to the post, HCS is also offering two virtual learning opportunities.

The school system also provided a link to a parent survey on virtual learning options, which you can fill out by clicking here.

