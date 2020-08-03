Hawkins Co. Schools to reopen August 17 under ‘Red Level’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Hawkins County Schools announced Monday the board approved delaying the start of school until August 17.

The original start date was set for August 4, but was pushed back in late July to August 10.

Officials with the school district posted on social media that they are wanting to reopen under a “Red Level” from August 17 to September 11.

According to the school district’s reopening plan on their website “Red Level” means the following:

RED Level: Schools will limit access to all students on campus, operating on rotating

schedules, which will allow a maximum of 25% of HCS students to attend in-class

instruction daily. Hawkins County Schools will employ the remote learning plan, consisting

of all teachers instructing students remotely and in-person in a limited fashion. See

Instructional Protocols HERE.