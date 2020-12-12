Hal Henard Elementary, Greeneville Middle School students to remain virtual Dec. 14-17

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville City Schools (GCS) officials released Friday night that students at Hal Henard Elementary along with Greeneville Middle School will revert to a fully remote schedule Dec. 14-17 due to a lack of staff at the two schools.

The rest of the school system remains on an updated hybrid schedule shown below.

Students in Group A at Eastview Elementary, Highland Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, and Greeneville High School will attend in-person on Monday, December 14th only and will be virtual Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Students in Group B at Eastview Elementary, Highland Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, and Greeneville High School will attend in-person on Tuesday, December 15th only and will be virtual Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Group A students will return in-person on Thursday, January 7th and will learn virtually on Friday, January 8th. Group B students will learn virtually on Thursday, January 7th and will return in-person on Friday, January 8th. The normal hybrid schedule will resume the week of January 11th. Community conditions will be assessed at the beginning of January to determine if changes to the schedule are warranted. EDGE students will learn virtually on Thursday, January 7th and Friday January 8th. The normal EDGE schedule will resume the week of January 11th as communicated by EDGE teachers. Steve Starnes, GCS Director

Meals can be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 17 at either Greeneville High School or Greeneville Middle School from 11 a.m. until noon.