Greeneville High School to host graduation Saturday, live stream available

Photo: Greeneville City Schools

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville High School will finally have the opportunity to graduate its class of 2020 on Saturday, August 1.

According to Greeneville City Schools, the commencement will be conducted at Burley Stadium with social distancing and mask requirements in place.

Each graduate is allowed four guests to attend the ceremony.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the GCS video channel, according to their website.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Students should have already picked up an information packet from the GHS main office.

You can watch the live stream of the graduation ceremony on GCS’ website or watch on News Channel 11’s Facebook page and website.

For additional details on the graduation ceremony, click here.

