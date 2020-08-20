Greeneville High School releases spectators plan for 2020 football games

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the Greene Devils will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken before they watch any football games this season.

Greeneville High School tweeted photos of their football ticketing information and regulations for spectators at football games this season.

Football Ticketing Information pic.twitter.com/XSirt65voZ — Greeneville High Athletics (@grnEvllAD) August 20, 2020

1,500 seats will be available and certain seats will be marked to remain vacant.

Spectators will have their temperature checked at the gate prior to games and must wear masks from that point on.

Gates will open at GHS at 6 p.m. All items in the bleachers before that time will be removed, according to the school.

Social distancing is also required of fans and should be maintained between households.

Game tickets will not be sold on the day of the game and no passes will be taken.

Tickets will be on sale for general admission and students on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. in the GHS attendance office. Participant parent season passes are available through participant instructors.